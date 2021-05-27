47 yr old St. Catharines man arrested after stolen items posted for sale on Facebook

A 47 year old St. Catharines man has been arrested after a resident spotted stolen items posted for sale on Facebook.

Police say they were contacted by the victim of a residential break and enter in St. Catharines in March of 2021, who claimed she saw her property on Facebook Marketplace.

On May 26th, detectives went to a home on Rendale Avenue near Lanark Crescent in St. Catharines and searched the home.

As a result of the search detectives say they located items linked to two break and enters, a theft from an automobile and a theft incident.

The recovered stolen property included power tools and a mountain bike with a total value in excess of $6000.

47 year old Robert Kaminski of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Kaminski was held in custody in order to attend a video bail hearing on May 27, 2021, at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines.