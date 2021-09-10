iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

48 new cases of COVID in Niagara as 14 unvaccinated people are in hospital

covid niagara bonnie sign at vac

Niagara is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases as 14 people are being treated for the virus in hospital.

Five patients are being cared for in the ICU.

Niagara Health says all 14 patients in hospital aren't vaccinated.

The number of active cases has risen to 278.

67.2% of residents have had two doses of a COVID vaccine.

12

Latest Audio