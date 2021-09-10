48 new cases of COVID in Niagara as 14 unvaccinated people are in hospital
Niagara is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases as 14 people are being treated for the virus in hospital.
Five patients are being cared for in the ICU.
Niagara Health says all 14 patients in hospital aren't vaccinated.
The number of active cases has risen to 278.
67.2% of residents have had two doses of a COVID vaccine.
-
ROUNDTABLE Lucas Spinosa and Jeff WallisROUNDTABLE Lucas Spinosa and Jeff Wallis
-
2021 Canada Election Debate - Riding Of Niagara CentreLIBERAL | VANCE BADAWEY (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | GRAHAM SPECK NDP | MELISSA MCGLASHAN GREEN | KURTIS MCCARTNEY
-
2021 Canada Election Debate - Riding Of Niagara CentreLIBERAL | VANCE BADAWEY (INCUMBENT) CONSERVATIVE | GRAHAM SPECK NDP | MELISSA MCGLASHAN GREEN | KURTIS MCCARTNEY