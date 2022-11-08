48-year-old Welland man wins $100,000 'This comes at a perfect time'

A 48-year-old construction worker from Welland is celebrating a lottery win.

Marc Papineau won the $100,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER.

"I was playing my ticket and noticed I missed the letter "V", and with that letter I had won the top prize," he explained. "I checked the ticket on my phone right away and then I told my daughter about the win. She was speechless. This win comes at the perfect time."

He plans to put his win in the bank for now.

"I'll take some time to consider how to use it. Maybe a new vehicle. I'll be sure to do something for myself. It’s a happy and exciting time," he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Niagara Street in Welland.