483 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 43 more deaths: MoH
Ontario's Ministry of Health says there are 483 more cases of COVID-19 in the province.
This brings the total number of cases to 7,953.
Of those 7,953 cases, 3,568 have been resolved and there have been 334 deaths.
That's 43 more deaths than yesterday's report, making it the biggest one day jump in deaths related to COVID-19.
2,676 cases of the virus have occurred in people between the ages of 40-59.
A total number of 113,082 tests have been done.
