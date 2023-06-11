49-year-old woman dies in car crash in Niagara on the Lake

A 49-year-old woman has died in a car crash in Niagara on the Lake.

Niagara uniform officers were called to a single vehicle collision in the area of Lakeshore Road in the Town of Niagara on the Lake at 11:40am yesterday morning.

When they arrived, they located a single vehicle that had struck a tree.

Niagara paramedics were on scene providing treatment to the 49-year-old female driver who was the only occupant of the vehicle.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Her identity is not being released.

Detectives assigned to the Collison Reconstruction Unit are appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009170 with any relevant information.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.