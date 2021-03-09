49 yr old man accused of pretending to be a police officer after road rage fight in Welland

A 49 year old man has been arrested after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer in Welland.

On Sunday, March 7th, at 4pm, two drivers became involved in an altercation in the area of East Main Street.

One of the men claimed he was an officer and flashed a ‘fake’ badge.

The altercation ended and both parties left the area.

49 year old Ryan W. Miller was arrested and charged with personating a peace officer.

Miller was held released on a Form 10 - Undertaking and is expected to appear at court on May 7th, 2021.

The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to remind the public to call the police if there is ever a suspicion that a person is falsely identifying themselves as a police officer.