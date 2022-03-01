49 yr old man dead after being shot by Niagara Parks Police under Rainbow Bridge: SIU

We are learning more about the death of a 49-year-old man under the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.

Police were called out to the area near River Road and Hiram Street for a nuisance call involving the man at 2 p.m. Monday.

According to the SIU, the man discharged bear spray at the officers, and also had an edged weapon.

SIU investigators say there was an interaction with the man, and a Niagara Parks Police officer fired his gun at the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Three investigators and two forensic SIU investigators have been assigned to the case.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers, as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission, in cases that involve death, and the discharge of a firearm.

Officers of Niagara Parks Police are designated Special Constables, who have full powers of a police officer.

The service is primarily responsible for land operated by the Niagara Parks Commission, however the Niagara Regional Police maintain jurisdictional authority over all areas in Niagara.

Any witnesses to yesterday's incident are being asked to contact the SIU.