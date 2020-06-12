49 yr old Toronto constable charged with obtaining sexual services from 16 yr old girl
Toronto police say they've charged an officer and nine other men in an underage human-trafficking investigation.
The 49-year-old constable and the others are facing a charge of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.
They say an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl started in November.
Investigators say they set out to find people who had paid for sexual services from the girl earlier this year.
The officer involved had 11 years of experience with the police service and worked in 51 Division.
The officer has been suspended with pay and will appear in court this month.
-
DOG TALK - JUNE 15THDave McMahon is joined by Barbara Lee & Dr. Karrie Evers of the Niagara Canine Conditioning Centre in St Catharines. Dave, Karrie and Barbara will talk about the variety of therapies provided for dogs at the centre.
-
Matt Harris, St Catharines City CouncillorIn the last 10 days, St. Catharines Fire has conducted 5 rescue operations.
-
Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley on moving to Stage TwoOn Friday, Niagara will be entering stage two of Ontario's reopening plan.