496 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario today and two additional deaths

Ontario is 496 new cases of COVID-19 today and two deaths.

280 of the individuals who tested positive are unvaccinated, 20 are partially vaccinated, 162 are fully vaccinated and 34 have an unknown vaccination status.

87% of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 82% have received two doses.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 465, down from 551 a week ago.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,809.