4th case of COVID-19 at Thorold school

A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Thorold school.

Niagara Catholic has been advised that a fourth individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School.  

The individual is part of the cohort currently in isolation. 

Niagara Catholic says it is sharing the information as a matter of transparency to the community. 


 

