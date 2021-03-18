4th case of COVID-19 at Thorold school
A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Thorold school.
Niagara Catholic has been advised that a fourth individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School.
The individual is part of the cohort currently in isolation.
Niagara Catholic says it is sharing the information as a matter of transparency to the community.
