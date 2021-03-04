4th COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by Health Canada within days

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by Health Canada within days.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada Senior Medical Advisor, says a decision is coming on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within days.

The single-dose drug was approved last weekend in the U-S.

Ontario's health minister has announced a pilot project starting next week that will see Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines distributed in pharmacies in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex.