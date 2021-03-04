4th COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by Health Canada within days
A fourth COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by Health Canada within days.
Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada Senior Medical Advisor, says a decision is coming on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within days.
The single-dose drug was approved last weekend in the U-S.
Ontario's health minister has announced a pilot project starting next week that will see Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines distributed in pharmacies in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex.
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 4December GDP numbers. Are airline stocks going up? Disney announced it would close 60 Disney Stores in North America to focus on more online sales. Toys are changing. Dr Seuss books and a sack of potatoes. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
SINGATHON 2021 - Chorus Niagara Singathon fundraiser is on-line this yearJoin Chorus Niagara March 6th, 2021 at 5pm EST for the 15th Annual Fundraiser SINGATHON 2021! Tim talks to Jeff Baker from Chorus Niagara. https://www.chorusniagara.org/
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman Mar 4/2021Can the second vaccine dose be delayed? What’s the science behind that? Other than Covid, what other trends has the doctor seen in the ER? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.