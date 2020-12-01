4th Drug Company offering up COVID-19 vaccine to Canada

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says a fourth drug company is offering up a COVID-19 vaccine to Canada.

It's famed Johnson & Johnson which has submitted its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for Health Canada's approval.

This one is the first that would require one dose for Canadian to confer immunity instead of two.

Health Canada has been examining vaccine candidates from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca since October.

Those companies sent partial data on their drugs for what's called a ``rolling review.''

If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine meets Health Canada's standards for safety and effectiveness, the Canadian government says it has a deal to buy 10 million doses and an option on up to 28 million more.