5 Fort Erie men facing charges in drug bust

Niagara Regional Police have charged five Fort Erie men with drug related offences after a month long investigation.

Police executed a search warrant on a home in the Douglas Avenue and Bertie Street area of Fort Erie where thy found a quantity of crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, cash and a weapon.

NRP have charged 40 year old Adam Farago, 26 year old Ed Carnegie, 41 year old Caroline Ward, 41 year old Patrick Chow and 56 year old Gerry Lomascolo with a variety of of charges including drug trafficking and possession, possession of a weapon and proceeds obtained by crime.

Four of the suspects are being held for a bail hearing, one was released with a future court date.

Below is the full list of charges laid against the 5 suspects.