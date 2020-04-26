iHeartRadio
5 Fort Erie men facing charges in drug bust

NRPS

Niagara Regional Police have charged five Fort Erie men with drug related offences after a month long investigation. 

Police executed a search warrant on a home in the Douglas Avenue and Bertie Street area of Fort Erie where thy found a quantity of crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, cash and a weapon.

NRP have charged 40 year old Adam Farago, 26 year old Ed Carnegie, 41 year old Caroline Ward, 41 year old Patrick Chow and 56 year old Gerry Lomascolo with a variety of of charges including drug trafficking and possession,  possession of a weapon and proceeds obtained by crime.

Four of the suspects are being held for a bail hearing, one was released with a future court date. 

Below is the full list of charges laid against the 5 suspects.

  • Possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking. Sec. 5(2)CDSA
  • Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. Sec. 5(2)CDSA
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Sec. 5(2)CDSA
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000. Sec. 355(b)CC
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Sec. 88(1)CC
