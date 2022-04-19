$5 million donation for stroke program at new Niagara hospital

The south Niagara hospital has received a large donation.

Spencer Fox of E.S Fox gifting $5 million to Niagara Health's stroke program.

In recognition the new South Niagara Site will be home to the Fox Family Stroke Centre of Excellence.

Back in 2014 Fox’s son Ben suffered a stroke, caused by a carotid artery dissection: a separation of the layers of the artery wall supplying oxygen to the head and brain, impacting his left side.

Since then Ben has become a champion for raising money and awareness about heart disease and stroke.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health, says, "We are grateful for The Fox Family's generous donation in support of the Stroke Centre of Excellence. They have once again shown incredible philanthropic leadership with a lasting, and impactful gift that will contribute to timely, life-saving care for all Niagara residents."

The goal of the stroke centre is to bring enhanced, high quality, patient-centred care and facilities for all Niagara residents.