$5 million donation to new South Niagara hospital

The Niagara Health Foundation is celebrating another big donation to the new South Niagara Site of Niagara Health.

The foundation announcing that they have received a $5 million donation from the Oakes family towards the new facility.

In recognition the main entrance of the hospital will be named "The Oakes Family Main Entrance."

The family has a long history of supporting health care in Niagara Falls.

In the early 1950's Lady Eunice and Sir Harry Oakes donated the land for the current Greater Niagara General Hospital.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health, says "Niagara Health is deeply grateful for the continued support of the Oakes family. Their generosity stretches back more than seven decades to when Lady Eunice Oakes donated the land on which the Niagara Falls Site sits today, and now that legacy of giving is continuing with this $5-million gift for the new South Niagara Site. The new hospital will transform healthcare for the Niagara community, just as the current Niagara Falls hospital did when it opened in 1957." -

To date, more than $27 million has been pledged in support of the new South Niagara Site of Niagara Health.