$5 million donation to new South Niagara hospital

The new hospital build has received another big donation.

The Niagara Health Foundation announcing that Jim Pattison has donated $5-Million to the "It's Our Future Campaign" for the new South Niagara Hospital.

In honour of the donation, the Emergency Department will be named the Jim Pattison Emergency Department.

Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health says, "The Emergency Department at new South Niagara hospital will grow our capacity to see more patients and we are extremely grateful for the generosity Jim Pattison has shown in his support of healthcare in our region once again."

The new hospital at the corner of Montrose and Biggar roads in Niagara Falls will have 469 beds, adding 156 more beds to the region.