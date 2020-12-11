5 Million non-medical masks donated to Niagara Region

Five million non-medical masks are making their way to Niagara communities today, thanks to a donation from MedSup Canada to the Niagara Health Foundation.

The project is the result of a collaboration between the donor MedSup Canada, Niagara Health and all of Niagara’s municipalities.

Ryan David, MedSup’s Senior Vice-President of Sales is a lifelong Niagara resident, and wanted the donation to benefit his community.

Truckloads of the mask are being distributed from the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Region’s Community Services staff identified distribution of over 1.7M masks to Niagara’s local service agencies that assist vulnerable populations throughout the region.

Municipalities will coordinate the local distribution to these agencies and reach out to other services in need to further allocate additional masks over the coming days.