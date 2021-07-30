5 new cases of COVID in Niagara Friday
Niagara is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today.
It's the highest number we have seen since last Saturday when six new cases were announced.
620,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in the region, with 69.9% of residents with one dose and 59.5% with both.
The number of people in hospital remains steady at 3, with one in the ICU.
Ontario is reporting 11 more deaths linked to COVID-19 -- the highest daily death toll since July 1st.
The province is also counting 226 new cases of the virus.
