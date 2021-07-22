5 new cases of COVID in Niagara today with 55% of residents fully vaccinated now
Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.
No new deaths were announced.
The number of active cases still sits under 50, at 48.
596,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.
69% of residents have had one dose, while 55.4% have had both.
Four patients are being treated in hospital, with no patients being cared for in the ICU.
-
ROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Jeff BolichowskiROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Jeff Bolichowski
-
view from the drive thru - can we vaccinate 90% of usview from the drive thru - can we vaccinate 90% of us
-
Recapping the Seattle Kraken NHL Expansion DraftTim talks with Rod Mawhood - Niagara Sports Report - about Wednesday’s expansion draft and which players were selected