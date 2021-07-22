5 new cases of COVID in Niagara today with 55% of residents fully vaccinated now

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced.

The number of active cases still sits under 50, at 48.

596,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.

69% of residents have had one dose, while 55.4% have had both.

Four patients are being treated in hospital, with no patients being cared for in the ICU.