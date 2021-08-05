5 new COVID cases in Niagara with no patients being treated in hospital

Niagara is reporting five new COVID-19 cases today, marking the highest number of cases the region has reported since July 31st.

For the last three days, only one new case, was reported each day.

66% of all cases in Niagara have been linked to another confirmed case, while 27% are from community transmission.

70% of residents have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 61% have received both doses.

For the first time since September of 2020, there are no patients being treated in hospital in Niagara for the virus.