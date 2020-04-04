iHeartRadio
5 Niagara long term care homes reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

CKTB News- Long term care

COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes continue to mount in Ontario. 

There are 13 long term care and seniors facilities in Niagara reporting various outbreaks. 

5 of them listed as COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreaks are reported at Albright Manor in Lincoln, Seasons Welland, Royal Rose and Rapelje Lodge in Welland and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls. 

An outbreak, for the purposes of COVID-19 response, is declared when one case in either a staff member or a resident is identified.

The 5 other homes have the outbreaks listed as unkown, and the remaining 3 have identified the outbreaks as coronaviruses but not COVID-19

You can see the full list of homes and what the suspected outbreaks are by clicking here

Ontario's Minister of Long-term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton was forced to defend the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic after 17 people died from COVID-19  at a nursing home in Bobcaygeon. 

 

