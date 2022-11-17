5 p.m. bargaining deadline set for a new CUPE deal before strike on Monday

Parents across Ontario could be waiting until Sunday night to hear whether schools will be closed next week as a possible education workers' strike looms.



The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it and the government have agreed to a bargaining deadline of 5 p-m Sunday.



More than 50,000 workers are set to walk off the job en masse Monday if a deal isn't reached.



The Ministry of Education has told school boards to move to remote learning quickly if they determine they can't safely keep schools open.



Several school boards have already said learning will move online if workers go on strike again -- two weeks after their last walkout ended.



CUPE says both sides have agreed to a one-dollar-per-hour raise each year or about 3.5 per cent annually.



But the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians, secretaries and early childhood educators.



CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions says it is urging the government to reach a fair deal, while Education Minister Stephen Lecce (leh-CHAY') says the government has put forward multiple improved offers and has not asked for any concessions.