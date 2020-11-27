5 REGIONS move to different framework level

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, local medical officers of health, and other health experts, is moving five public health regions to new levels with stronger public health measures

Windsor-Essex is moving into the red-restrict level, Haldimand-Norfolk moves into Orange, and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Lambton Public Health and Northwestern Health Unit will move into the Yellow Protect.

The move goes into effect on Monday November 30, at 12:01 a.m.:

All other public health regions will remain at their current level.

Niagara remains in Orange.