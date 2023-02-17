5-year-old boy in critical condition after 90 ft fall into Niagara Gorge

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition, and his mother is dead after falling 90 feet into the Niagara Gorge on the American side of Niagara Falls.

Police were called to reports that the mother and child had reportedly climbed over a railing and fell from the edge in Niagara Falls State Park.

Authorities have recovered the mother's body.

The boy was loaded on a stretcher and brought up the Cave of the Winds elevator and then airlifted to hospital.

Officials said the boy has since undergone surgery in hospital for a head injury, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating what happened and also interviewing the woman's husband.