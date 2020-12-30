50,000 doses of Modern set to arrive at four Ontario sites

Ontario's vaccination program is set to ramp up again today, with the arrival of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



Retired General Rick Hillier, who is leading the charge, says roughly 50,000 doses are set to be delivered to four sites, then redistributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

There's still no word as to when Niagara may start receiving vaccines.



Meanwhile, Ontario's finance minister is in hot water this morning, after it was learned that he took a "planned personal trip'' outside of Canada earlier this month.



Rod Phillips has since apologized, and Ontario's premier says the decision to travel is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated again.