50,000 doses of Moderna set to arrive at four Ontario sites
Ontario's vaccination program is set to ramp up again today, with the arrival of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Retired General Rick Hillier, who is leading the charge, says roughly 50,000 doses are set to be delivered to four sites, then redistributed to long-term care and retirement homes.
There's still no word as to when Niagara may start receiving vaccines.
Meanwhile, Ontario's finance minister is in hot water this morning, after it was learned that he took a "planned personal trip'' outside of Canada earlier this month.
Rod Phillips has since apologized, and Ontario's premier says the decision to travel is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated again.
-
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
-
Housing Market/Real Estate 2020 Recap, Looking Ahead to 2021Matt Holmes (filling in for Tim Denis) Speaks with Rob Golfi – Real Estate Agent Golfi Team ReMax regarding housing/real estate market 2020 recap, looking ahead to 2021
-
Preserving/Articulating Man's Severed LegChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Ben Lovatt - Head Curator Prehistoria Natural History Museum regarding the articulation of man's severed leg