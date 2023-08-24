$50,000 reward offered following bank robbery in Niagara Falls

The reward for information about a February bank robbery is now $50,000.

Back on February 23rd the Meridian Credit Union on Portage Road in Niagara Falls was robbed by a two men with handguns.

The suspects fled in a white Dodge Caravan with stolen licence plates with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Originally Meridian had offered a $30,000 reward but they have now increased that another $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible.

Suspect #1 is described as follows:

- Black male

- 50 years of age

- 6'0" tall, slim build

- Wearing a black mask

- Wearing a black jacket

- Wearing black gloves

- Wearing dark grey pants

- Wearing black shoes

Suspect #2 is described as follows:

- Black male

- 30 years of age

- 5'9" tall, medium build

- Wearing a mask

- Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with "BARRIE" on the left chest and a maple leaf logo underneath

- Wearing black pants

- Wearing burgundy shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009535.