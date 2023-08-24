$50,000 reward offered following bank robbery in Niagara Falls
The reward for information about a February bank robbery is now $50,000.
Back on February 23rd the Meridian Credit Union on Portage Road in Niagara Falls was robbed by a two men with handguns.
The suspects fled in a white Dodge Caravan with stolen licence plates with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Originally Meridian had offered a $30,000 reward but they have now increased that another $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible.
Suspect #1 is described as follows:
- Black male
- 50 years of age
- 6'0" tall, slim build
- Wearing a black mask
- Wearing a black jacket
- Wearing black gloves
- Wearing dark grey pants
- Wearing black shoes
Suspect #2 is described as follows:
- Black male
- 30 years of age
- 5'9" tall, medium build
- Wearing a mask
- Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with "BARRIE" on the left chest and a maple leaf logo underneath
- Wearing black pants
- Wearing burgundy shoes
Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009535.