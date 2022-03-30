$50,000 reward offered for tips in Toronto murder, attempted murder cases

Toronto police are asking for help tracking down two men sought in unrelated violent crimes, saying anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $50,000.

Police say Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo, also known as Tommy Ngo, and Usman Kassim, also known as Oltunde Adeniyi, Steven Matturie and Roman, are believed to be in the Toronto area.

Ngo, 27, is sought on a Canada-wide warrant on a charge of second-degree murder in the September 2015 stabbing of 23-year-old Russell Sahadeo.

Police say Ngo and a friend got into a verbal argument with Sahadeo and his friends while walking in Noble Park, near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

They allege the pair returned later and got into a physical fight with Sahadeo, during which the young man was fatally stabbed.

Police say the suspects fled but one of them, Marcus Lee, turned himself in days later.

Kassim, meanwhile, is wanted on a number of Canada-wide warrants related to several investigations.

Police say he was identified as a suspect in an assault investigation in January 2020, and was sought on assault, criminal harassment and fail to comply charges.

They allege that four months later, Kassim was driving a vehicle when a passenger fired a gun at a couple in another vehicle. Police say he faces two counts of attempted murder in that incident.

Investigators say that last October, Kassim is alleged to have held a gun to a woman's head and threatened her life in an underground parking garage in the city's northeast.

Police say he was able to escape officers after allegedly ramming a police cruiser.

Kassim is sought on firearms offences, and one count each of threatening death and fleeing police, in connection with that incident..

The rewards are being offered through the ``Bolo'' program, which amplifies calls for tips issued by police or other agencies. The money will be available until Sept. 20.