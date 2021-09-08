50,000+ visited Nickel Beach this summer

The City of Port Colborne is celebrating a successful summer at the beach.

More than 50,000 people visited Nickel Beach this summer.

This comes after the city made changes to the fees and pass structure for 2021 including a free pass for Port Colborne residents and an online portal for Niagara residents and non-residents to pre-purchase a beach

pass.

Nearly half of the vehicles that accessed Nickel Beach were from outside of Niagara. The total number people included, 3,833 carloads from Port Colborne residents, 2,556 with Niagara residents, and another 6,112 carloads with non-Niagara residents.

Next year the city has plans to welcome in an inflatable water park to the west side of the beach. Splashtown Niagara will be situated less than a kilometer

off the shoreline.

They will also be updating washroom facilities, and adding food vendors.

