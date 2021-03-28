50 new COVID cases In Niagara on Sunday with 500 active cases across region

50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara on Sunday marking three straight days of higher than average numbers.

82 new infections were reported on Saturday, while 60 were reported on Friday.

132 new cases were reported this weekend in Niagara, compared to just 67 cases from the previous weekend.

There are now 500 active cases across the region with 23 outbreaks on the go - including one at Brock University's residence.

Over 63,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara as a mass immunization clinic moves from Grimsby to Fort Erie on Monday.

Seven people are in hospital in Niagara being treated for the virus.