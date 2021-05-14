50 news COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 today.
That is a slight drop from the 92 reported yesterday.
No new deaths were reported.
To date 215,642 doses of vaccine have been administered in Niagara.
There are 56 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals with 22 in the ICU.
