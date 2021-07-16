50% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated, one new case reported Friday

For the second time this week, only one new COVID-19 case was reported in Niagara.

There are 60 active cases in the region.

There are 29 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Niagara, however officials believe the number is much higher.

50% of Niagara residents have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67% have had one dose.

One additional person has been hospitalized with the virus, with five being treated by Niagara Health, two are in the ICU.