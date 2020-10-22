50 people being honoured in Lincoln

50 people, who have helped make Lincoln a better place to live, are being recognized.

To celebrate Lincoln’s 50th anniversary year, Mayor Sandra Easton and Members of Council will recognize 50 individuals who have made notable contributions to the community.

Recipients were selected by Members of Council, and five separate and invite-only ceremonies will be held during the months of October and November to recognize them.

On Monday, a mural installation will be placed at the Fleming Centre, featuring a photograph of each individual along with a bio.

