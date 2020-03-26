50 year old fisherman drowns in Lake Erie

Another tragic drowning on Lake Erie in the Port Dover area.

The day before the body of a 9 year old boy who drowned near Peacock Point on February 15th was found in the water, we have word of the death of a commercial fisherman.

The Hamilton Spec reporting Michael Smith, headed out in his boat Monday morning to catch smelt when he fell overboard.

He is now missing and presumed drowned.

Three days of searching the waters failed to turn up any sign of the missing 50 year old.

