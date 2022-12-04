50-year-old New York man wanted for stabbing in Welland

A man in his 30's suffered serious injuries in a stabbing early this morning in Welland.

Police were called to a home in the area of Margery Road and McMaster Avenue where a man was found suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital and his injuries are not considered to be non-life threatening.

Police believe two men got into an argument at the home, and one stabbed the other, and left before police arrived.

The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Alexander Dwight Beverly Sr. from Buffalo, New York, however he has gone by the names “Victor VENT” or “Victor FENCE” previously.

He is wanted for aggravated assault and uttering threats.

His location is not known, however he has ties to the downtown areas of Welland and Niagara Falls, and he could be trying to travel back to the U.S.

He is described as a black man, 5’11” ft. tall, 180 pounds, with glasses, short black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black and white striped running shoes, green fitted pants, a fitted workout top, orange sherpa/fuzzy vest, a blue hooded rain jacket, a Blue Jays baseball cap under a beige toque with ear flaps.

He maybe carrying a large green camping style backpack, black satchel.

Members of the public who may see him or know his location are asked not to confront him and call their local police. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation remains ongoing by 3 District detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1003306.