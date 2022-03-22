50 year old Niagara Falls man arrested after police uncover 37 grams of Fentanyl

A 50 year-old Niagara Falls man has been arrested after police discovered 37 grams of suspected Fentanyl.

Police started investigating the sale of illegal drugs in Niagara Falls this month, and approached a suspect yesterday.

Officers made an arrest in the area of Ontario Ave and Park Street, and recovered 37.3 grams of suspected Fentanyl – with an estimated street value of $4700, and 0.1 grams of suspected cocaine.

Kevin Andrews is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, and possession of cocaine.

He is also charged with theft under $5000 and fail to comply with a release order.

A bail hearing will be held today.