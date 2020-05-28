$500,000 in cannabis seized during OPP distracted driving traffic stop

A Markham man is facing far more than just a distracted driving charge after police pulled him over while he was on his cellphone.

When a Toronto OPP officer pulled the driver over, they discovered $500,000 worth of cannabis stored in large black bags.

In all, officers seized 105 kg of cannabis, $5,000 in cash, cell phones, and drug paraphernalia.

The 31 year old man has been charged with distracted driving, cannabis readily available, possession for the purpose for trafficking, possession of illicit cannabis, and possess of proceeds obtained by crime.