A RIDE program was held in Niagara Falls last night stopping 545 vehicles.

NRP officers and Niagara Parks Police stopped drivers for any signs of impairment.

26 drivers provided a sample of their breath for analysis.

Four drivers provided samples that resulted in an “Alert” which then resulted in a 3-day licence suspension, and one driver was arrested and charged with Failing to Comply with demand.

Nine tickets were also handed out.