5000 homes and businesses expected to get better Internet services in Niagara

It's something many have been calling for in Niagara - better Internet services.

Today, the Governments of Canada and Ontario marked the signing of all contracts for broadband infrastructure that will deliver improved, Internet access to nearly 5,629 homes and businesses across Niagara.

Both levels of government have each committed up to $4.4 million to a modern broadband network for underserviced areas across Southwestern Ontario.

Construction of the infrastructure network is expected to be up and running with service expected to start through the second half of 2022.

These projects are valued at $21.2 million and were awarded by Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc, a not-forprofit corporation initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario.

“Now more than ever, high speed Internet access is essential for all Canadians -no matter where they live,” said Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre. This SWIFT project will bring broadband service to nearly 5,629 underserved households and businesses here in the Niagara Region, and ensures that residents can better connect to their work, online learning, healthcare services, and stay in touch with family, friends, and loved ones. Since 2015, our government has helped connect over 900 communities across Canada and we will continue to build on that progress through our $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.”