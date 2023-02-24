50by30 Niagara holding its first town hall and march tonight in St. Catharines

A group in Niagara, dedicated to fighting climate change by cutting emissions, is hosting its first Town Hall tonight at 7 o'clock.

50by30, which is calling for climate action policies, is hosting the meeting at the Unitarian Congregation of Niagara at 223 Church St. in St Catharines.

Founder of 50by30 Niagara, Herb Swatzky tells CKTB their name comes from Canada's agreement to reduce emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

"We are gong to be talking about the strategic plans municipalities in Niagara are working on and that the Region is working on. Half of Canada's emissions go through municipalities."

He says communities need to do more by improving community design.

Following the meeting a 20-minute Candle Light March will be held.

Everyone is welcome to attend.