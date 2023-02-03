51-year-old family doctor charged with sexual assault in Welland

A family doctor in Welland has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Back in October of last year, officers with the Sexual Assault Unit, received a report of a sexual assault involving a family doctor working in Welland.

Police say the alleged sexual assault happened on October 12th of last year at the doctor's office at 188 East Main Street.

Earlier today, officers arrested 51-year-old Boutros Mikhail of Oakville, and charged with with one count of sexual assault.

Mikhail has since been released with a court date set to April.

Police have notified the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and they believe there may be more victims.

Individuals and witnesses with further information are encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009504.