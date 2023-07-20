51-year-old Niagara man dies after head-on motorcycle crash in Welland

A 51-year-old Niagara man has died in a motorcycle crash in Welland.

It happened last night at 8:30 on Highway 58 near Kleiner Street when a motorcycle was hit head on by a pickup truck.

OPP say the driver of the motorcycle was killed. The 51-year-old from Port Colborne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man, and his passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"The puck up truck moved into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons."

Burlington OPP are investigating the cause of the crash, witnesses are being asked to contact them.