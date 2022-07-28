51-yr-old arrested after loaded gun found in Port Colborne garage being used to live in: NRP

Niagara Police say they found a sawed-off shotgun inside a detached garage in Port Colborne that was being used to live in.

Officers started investigating reports of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a man in Port Colborne, and searched the detached garage on Steele Street near Helen Street earlier this week.

The garage had been modified into a living area for the suspect.

Police arrested the suspect and found a loaded double barrel, sawed off 12-gauge shotgun on the living area floor.

Detectives say they also located additional ammunition on scene.

Police say they also found a prohibited switchblade knife tied to his belt.

51-year-old Shane Andrew Thomson of Port Colborne has been arrested and charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Careless Storage of a Prohibited Firearm, Possession Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, and Possession of Prohibited Weapon.

A bail hearing will be held today.

