51 yr old food delivery driver blows 3X over legal limit in Burlington
A 51 yr old food delivery driver is facing impaired driving charges.
OPP says a concerned driver called Burlington OPP this afternoon after observing a food delivery vehicle driving erratically on the highway.
Halton Police assisted in locating the vehicle.
A 51 yr old driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
Police say he blew 3 times the legal limit.
