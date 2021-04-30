iHeartRadio
51 yr old food delivery driver blows 3X over legal limit in Burlington

fail opp

A 51 yr old food delivery driver is facing impaired driving charges.

OPP says a concerned driver called Burlington OPP this afternoon after observing a food delivery vehicle driving erratically on the highway.

Halton Police assisted in locating the vehicle. 

A 51 yr old driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Police say he blew 3 times the legal limit. 

