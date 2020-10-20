51 yr old man arrested after woman stabbed in St. Catharines
A man has been arrested after the stabbing of a woman in St. Catharines.
It happened yesterday morning at around 8:30am when police officers in the area of Church and Niagara Streets were approached by a 35 year old woman who had been stabbed.
Police say it appears a man and the woman got into a fight which ended with the stabbing.
The female was transported to an out of region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation, officers were able to identify a male suspect.
51 year old Iqbal Khan of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
A bail hearing will be held today.
-
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
-
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
-
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity