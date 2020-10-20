51 yr old man arrested after woman stabbed in St. Catharines

A man has been arrested after the stabbing of a woman in St. Catharines.

It happened yesterday morning at around 8:30am when police officers in the area of Church and Niagara Streets were approached by a 35 year old woman who had been stabbed.

Police say it appears a man and the woman got into a fight which ended with the stabbing.

The female was transported to an out of region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, officers were able to identify a male suspect.

51 year old Iqbal Khan of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

A bail hearing will be held today.