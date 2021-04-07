51 yr old man charged in thefts of catalytic converters in Niagara

Detectives in Niagara has charged a man in a catalytic converter theft investigation.

In late March of 2021, detectives from Niagara Falls started investigating the theft of catalytic converters.

As a result of that investigation detectives were able to identify a male suspect.

Police believe the suspect is connected to five separate incidents that occurred in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines between March 23 and March 30, 2021.

The incidents involve the theft of catalytic converters from parked vehicles, and the theft of two utility trailers.

51 yr old Travis T. Gillan of Niagara Falls has been arrested, and will appear in court in May.