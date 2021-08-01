51 yr old man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls

A 51 year old Niagara Falls man has suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls.

A Harley Davidson collided with a Honda Element on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on Lundy’s Lane near Kalar Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 51 year old man from Niagara Falls was found to be in critical condition.

He was treated at the scene by Niagara Emergency Medical Service paramedics and transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 71-year-old woman from Niagara Falls was also transported to an area hospital for assessment.

Detectives from the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Forensic Services Unit have been called in to investigate the matter further.

Damage to each vehicle is estimated at $10,000.

A portion of Lundy’s Lane near Kalar Road was closed over the course of the investigation.

Anyone who may witnessed this collision or may have any information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1029137.