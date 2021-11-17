512 COVID cases, and 12 deaths reported in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 512 new COVID-19 cases today.
That's an increase from 454 last Wednesday.
The seven-day rolling average is also up from last week, reaching 587 today compared to 502 last Wednesday.
A person under the age of 20 is among 12 new COVID-19 deaths the province is reporting today.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is sending its condolences to the family of the deceased, and won't offer any more information out of respect for their privacy.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in the province remains stable, with 133 people receiving treatment in the ICU today.
That is down slightly from 136 last week.
