52-year-old man arrested after alleged indecent act reported at West Niagara business

A 52-year-old man from Lincoln is facing charges following an alleged indecent act at a local business.

Police were called to a West Lincoln business which reported a man was seen by female staff members commit an indecent act last Thursday.

The man quickly left the business, but was later identified.

52-year old William Vanbrederode of Lincoln has been charged with Committing an Indecent Act in a Public Place.

A bail hearing will be held today.