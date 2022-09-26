52-year-old man arrested after alleged indecent act reported at West Niagara business
A 52-year-old man from Lincoln is facing charges following an alleged indecent act at a local business.
Police were called to a West Lincoln business which reported a man was seen by female staff members commit an indecent act last Thursday.
The man quickly left the business, but was later identified.
52-year old William Vanbrederode of Lincoln has been charged with Committing an Indecent Act in a Public Place.
A bail hearing will be held today.
