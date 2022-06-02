52-year-old Niagara Falls man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at nightclub

Niagara Police have charged a 52-year-old man with attempted murder after a stabbing at a Niagara Falls nightclub.

Officers were called to Club Seven on Ferry Street at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, May 29th.

Police found a victim who was in the parking lot area beside the club suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

52-year-old Ricardo Vaderrama of Niagara Falls, who was an employee of Club Seven, is charged with Attempted Murder

and Aggravated Assault.

He has been released from custody on a release order and has a court date on June 27th, 2022.

Detectives are appealing to witnesses who may have been at Club Seven or in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge #1009408.